Ministry of Defence: Servicemen performing combat or special tasks in first echelon of defence will be able to receive additional payment of UAH 70 thousand

The additional payment of UAH 70,000 to the military on the front line is not a replacement for 100,000 "combat", but an additional payment. It is received by members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the SSU, the DIU, the State Border Guard Service, the Special Communication Service, the State Special Transport Service, and police officers.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

For whom it is intended

"The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an additional financial reward for the military in the amount of UAH 70,000. UAH 70,000 is not a replacement for UAH 100,000, but an additional payment for those on the frontline," Kalmykova said.

She noted that these funds are received by members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the SSU, the DIU, the State Border Guard Service, the Special Communications Service, the State Special Transport Service, and police officers.

The nuances of the additional payment

"This payment is intended for those who are directly on the contact line with the enemy. It will be available to those who perform combat or special tasks in the first echelon of defence or offensive at a distance of up to and including a company stronghold. It will also be available to those who perform combat missions between the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the aggressor, in the territories occupied by Russia, as well as in the enemy's territory," the Deputy Minister explained.

At the same time, Kalmykova noted that there is a nuance to the payment of these funds.

"Combat" allowances are paid monthly, and the amount depends on the number of days during which the tasks were performed, so the wording in the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution is different for the payment of 70,000: "for every 30 days (calculated in total) of performing such tasks". That is, this payment is not tied to a specific month, but should be paid when the total of 30 days of tasks is completed," Kalmykova added.

