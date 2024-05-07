63% of Ukrainians support complete ban of UOC-MP in Ukraine - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) (UOC-MP) should be completely banned in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET reports.

Government policy towards the UOC-MP

As noted, in December 2022, 54% of Ukrainians supported the decision to ban it completely, and in May 2023 - 66%.

Also, 83% of Ukrainians believe that the state should intervene in the activities of the UOC-MP in one way or another (in December 2022, 78%, in May 2023 - 85%).

Another 20% are now in favor of a somewhat "softer" approach that does not imply a complete ban but provides for the establishment of state control and supervision (in December 2022 - 24%, in May 2023 - 19%).





Only 12% of respondents believe that nothing should be done and no interference should be made in the affairs of the UOC-MP, and only certain possible cases of offenses should be investigated.

According to the KIIS, in all regions of Ukraine, the majority of the population (from 76% in the east to 85% in the west and 86% in the center) supports a proactive position of the state on the issue of the UOC (MP). At the same time, in the South and East, there are slightly fewer people who support a complete ban (55% and 46% against, accordingly, 69% in the West and 68% in the Center).

Ukrainians' trust in the UOC-MP

Sociologists also asked respondents whether they trust the UOC-MP - 82% of Ukrainians do not trust it. 8% do, and another 11% have not decided their opinion.

In all regions, the overwhelming majority (from 73% in the East to 88% in the West) do not trust the UOC-MP.

