SSU serves notice of suspicion to Metropolitan Luke of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol of UOC-MP. PHOTOS

Metropolitan Luke (Andriy Kovalenko in peace) of the UOC-MP, who provoked religious hatred, was served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"According to the investigation, the Metropolitan publicly expressed his disdain for parishioners of other faiths. He repeatedly 'mentioned' this during his communication with parishioners and during church liturgies.

The cleric also posted provocative messages on his personal telegram channel, where he insulted the religious feelings of representatives of other faiths. In this way, he undermined the socio-political situation in the frontline region in favour of the aggressor country," the SSU said in a statement.

Read more: "Servant of people" Dmytruk cooperates with UOC-MP priest Chertylin, who is suspected of treason - media. VIDEO

The examination confirmed the facts of the cleric's subversive activities against the state security of Ukraine.

Thus, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs and other grounds). The issue of choosing a type of detention is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces imprisonment.

The SSU recalled that in December 2022, the National Security and Defence Council imposed personal sanctions against him.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU was conducting searches at the home of Metropolitan Luke of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol of the UOC-MP.

Activities of the UOC-MP and suspicions against clergy

In April 2024, SSU officers served a notice of suspicion on Archpriest Nikolai Danilevich, deputy head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations of the UOC-MP.

Metropolitan Arseny, the abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra, was also taken into custody and notified of suspicion that he had passed information on the location of the Ukrainian Defence Forces to the enemy.

See more: SSU exposes rector of UOC-MP church in Khmelnytskyi region who praised Putin to parishioners. PHOTO