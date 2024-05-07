Health Ministry: 510 medical infrastructure facilities damaged by Russian shelling have been fully restored in Ukraine

Despite systematic attacks by the Russian army in Ukraine, 510 Ukrainian medical facilities have already been fully restored, and another 355 have been partially rebuilt or are in the process of being restored.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Health noted that these are medical institutions in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage: broken windows, damage to the roof, facade, etc. Most medical facilities have been restored in the Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

It is emphasized that today the restoration of the damaged medical infrastructure is one of the priorities for the state to provide access to medical services for everyone.

"For more than two years of full-scale war, the enemy has damaged 1591 medical facilities and destroyed another 210. The biggest losses were incurred in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. It is impossible to obtain comprehensive information on the degree of destruction of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Russian army damaged 161 ambulances, destroyed 261 vehicles, and seized another 125.

Earlier it was reported that the government had allocated UAH 1 billion for the construction of shelters in medical institutions by the end of 2024. It is noted that frontline hospitals are a priority.