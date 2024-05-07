Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: 1 wounded in Kryvyi Rih district, number of wounded in Nikopol district increased to 6 - RMA

On the evening of May 7, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region and wounded three people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

He said that in the evening, the Russian army hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district with an attack drone.

As a result, a 56-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition. Residential buildings were damaged.

In addition, the number of casualties in Nikopol district has increased.

"A 6-year-old girl was injured as a result of one of the enemy's strikes. A 51-year-old man was also wounded. They received medical aid and will be treated at home. Thus, six people were wounded in the district during the day," wrote Lysak.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 16 times and wounded 4 people.