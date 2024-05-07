Four people injured due to Russian shelling of Nikopol district - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 16 times, wounding 4 people.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army was mocking Nikopol district all day long. It was loud in the district centre, Pokrovsk, Myrovka and Marhanets communities," said Lysak.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, 4 were wounded. Russia fired 11 times on territory of region. PHOTOS

As a result, four people were injured. The women are 91 and 50 years old. And men - 37 and 40 years old. One of them is in serious condition.

"10 private houses, 3 garages and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. A greenhouse and a greenhouse were smashed. One car was damaged and another was destroyed. Power lines were damaged," said the head of the RMA.

As Censor.NET reported, on the morning of 7 May, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, once again and wounded a woman.