Ukrainian Armed Forces have some successes in Lyman direction in area of Serebrianskyi forestry - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The defense forces managed to improve the tactical situation in the Lyman direction in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Nazar Voloshyn on the air of Hromadske Radio, Censor.NET reports.

I can partially confirm that in the Lyman direction we have some successes of the Defense Forces in the area of Serebrianakyi forestry, they managed to improve the tactical situation to some extent," he said.

He also noted that the situation around Chasiv Yar is such that the Defense Forces are in full control of the situation. As of the beginning of the week, the situation has not changed, and active hostilities continue day and night. Russian propaganda periodically makes stove piping that their army has entered the city, but the enemy has not had any territorial successes in recent days.

There is no enemy Russian army in the city. The enemy is nevertheless making efforts and continues to destroy Chasiv Yar and the surrounding settlements with aircraft and artillery. The occupiers are trying in every possible way to gain the dominant heights on which Chasiv Yar is located in order to continue the struggle for territory and shell the following settlements, namely Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," said the spokesman.

He also added that the Russians do not take into account the losses of their personnel and equipment and are trying to send both mobilized and former prisoners to the assaults, but the occupiers are saving their equipment.

"The occupiers are striving for the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. The enemy can shell it. There is a certain danger, but now it is dangerous in the whole of eastern Ukraine, because everything is shelled by the enemy with artillery, mortars and aviation," emphasized the spokesman of the Khortytsia OSGT.

