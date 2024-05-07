As result of Russian shelling near Lyman, 300 hectares of forest are burning

As a result of the shelling by the occupiers, a forest in the Lyman Territorial Community (Donetsk region) caught fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 7, 2024, the Russian army allegedly fired artillery at the territory of the Yampil forestry of the Lyman Forest Estate Land State Enterprise. As a result of the munitions hitting, trees and forest floor caught fire. The fire engulfed about 300 hectares of coniferous trees.

As of now, the fire area has been significantly reduced thanks to the actions of rescuers.

Read more: Kosovo to provide military aid package to Ukraine: ammunition for 120 mm, 60 mm and 81 mm mortars

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).