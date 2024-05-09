Occupiers launch missiles on Mykolaiv region - Air Force

On the afternoon of May 9, 2024, Russian troops launched missiles into the Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Missiles to Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea," the message says.

No further information is currently available on the enemy's attempt to strike the Mykolaiv region.

As reported, an air raid alert has been announced in Kyiv and a number of regions.

