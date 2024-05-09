Netherlands is trying to speed up supply of ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine - Rutte

The Netherlands is taking steps to ensure the rapid supply of additional air defense systems and artillery shells to Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Dutch government had a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before about what his country is doing to support Ukraine.

"Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine does not stop. Air strikes on Kharkiv and elsewhere have resulted in new civilian casualties today and over the past few days. To counter this onslaught, Ukraine desperately needs our help. The new military support package that the United States is now providing is crucial in this regard," he said.

"Together with our allies, the Netherlands is taking steps to ensure the rapid delivery of additional air defense systems and artillery shells," Rutte emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, the Netherlands is participating in Germany's initiative to rapidly supply air defense equipment.

It is also participating in the Estonian initiative to transfer ammunition to Ukraine from its existing stockpiles, and is cooperating with the Czech Republic and Denmark to quickly deliver ammunition, including artillery shells and air defense systems.

