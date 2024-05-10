Air Force about modified version of Kh-101: anti-aircraft warfare can shoot down equally with other cruise missiles

Air defense forces are capable of shooting down modified Kh-101 cruise missiles, which Russia recently adopted.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Liga.

He commented on the information that on May 8, the occupiers used a modified Kh-101 missile with a double warhead against Ukraine.

Yevlash noted that the missiles are launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers and collide equally with other cruise missiles.

The danger has increased

The spokesman of the Air Force explained that as a result of the modification, the rocket's fuel tank has decreased, so the invaders use it for strikes at shorter distances.

"An engineering decision was made to increase the warhead and install another warhead there, which is filled with impressive elements, shrapnel, which carries more impressive damage to unprotected objects," Yevlash said.

He emphasized that this poses a danger to infrastructure facilities, equipment, and manpower.

"We see that such rockets are used in our cities, so it is aimed at civilians and ordinary Ukrainians," Yevlash summarized.

Also remind, earlier British intelligence said that the long-range aviation command of the Russian Aerospace Forces increased the lethality of its main air-launched cruise missile Kh-101. It was equipped with a second warhead.