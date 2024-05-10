France invented new way to transfer long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine - DW

France will give Ukraine SCALP missiles that were either assembled from expired components or simply expired.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports this with reference to the media company Radio France Internationale.

It is noted that under the Chrysalis programme, Ukraine will receive SCALP missiles that are stored in containers ("cocoons"). The missiles stored in this way will be delivered to French enterprises, where they will be made usable in three months.

This step will allow the French state to avoid depleting its missile stockpile.

Since these missiles are expected to be used quickly against Russia, they will be tested according to a simplified scheme. One RFI source called this plan very cost-effective "because the Scalp missiles removed from their cocoons are already destined for disposal".

As a reminder, last summer, France handed over long-range SCALP missiles to Kyiv for the first time after Paris received assurances that the missiles would not be fired at Russian territory.