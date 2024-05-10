At Peace Summit, we are interested in achieving widest possible agreement between countries of world - President of Czech Republic Pavel

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit, which he called an important step on the way to a just peace.

He wrote about this on the X social network, Censor.NET reports.

"I gladly accepted the invitation of the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy to the conference on peace in Ukraine, which will be held in mid-June in Switzerland. Together, we are interested in reaching the widest possible agreement between the countries of the world on the terms of a peaceful solution. This is an important step to end the suffering of war and establish a just peace in Ukraine," Pavel noted.

As you know, Prague fully supports the 10-point Peace Plan of Ukraine.

Together with France and Sweden, the Czech Republic co-chairs the working group working on the peace plan's clause on nuclear security. It is primarily about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by Russian troops, as well as about the nuclear safety of the whole of Ukraine in a broad sense.

The peace summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

