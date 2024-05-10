Ukraine to receive RBS 70 NG laser-guided air defense systems from Australia - media

Australia is preparing to transfer a batch of RBS 70 NG man-portable air defense missile systems to Ukraine. They are capable of destroying enemy targets at a distance of up to 9,000 meters and have an advanced guidance system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Defence Industry Europe.

As noted, during a recent visit to Ukraine, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles confirmed that Australia would provide Ukraine with a new defense aid package worth $100 million.

This package includes the transfer of short-range RBS 70 NG anti-aircraft missile systems from the Australian army to Ukraine worth about $50 million.

"Details on the number of RBS 70 NG launchers and ammunition to be supplied, as well as whether additional elements such as Swedish Saab's Giraffe AMB air defense radars will be provided, have not yet been disclosed," the publication notes.

What is known about the RBS 70 NG man-portable air defense system

The system was developed by the Swedish company Saab in 2011 and is an upgraded version of the RBS 70 air defense system.

It is capable of engaging air targets such as drones, helicopters, and airplanes with laser-guided missiles both during the day and at night.

The RBS 70 NG has a maximum range of 8,000 to 9,000 meters and can reach altitudes of up to 5,000 meters, and features an advanced guidance system, thermal imaging camera integration, automatic target tracking and simplified operator training.

