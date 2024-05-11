US State Department approved urgent sale of three HIMARS systems to Ukraine. They will be financed by Germany

Yesterday, on 10 May, the US State Department approved the urgent sale of three HIMARS rocket artillery systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to AR.

According to the publication, these are the three systems that will be funded by the German government. Their cost is approximately $30 million.

In his turn, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the emergency situation in Ukraine requires an "immediate sale". The systems will come from the US Army's stockpile.

Read also: Lithuania to launch missiles from HIMARS for the first time. This is an important factor for deterring Russia, - Defence Minister Kasciunas

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Germany would buy three M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from the United States and transfer them to Ukraine. It was also reported that the United States had recently signed a contract for the production of HIMARS MLRS.