Russian Su-25 attack aircraft shot down by soldiers of 110th Brigade in Donetsk region

Today, on 11 May, Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Avdiivka direction.

This was reported by the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Major General Mark Bezruchko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The air attack by Russian aircraft continues. Once again, the 110th Brigade's anti-aircraft gunners did a great job.

Today, another SU-25 was shot down. The occupiers have not yet realised that there is no point in flying in our skies. They will continue to fall. The "Empire" must collapse," the statement reads.

Destruction of the Russian Su-25

On 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade had shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

