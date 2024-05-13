Syniehubov to gather all participants in construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region at meeting of Transparency and Accountability Group

Every participant in the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region will have to report on their activities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Regarding the fortifications of the Kharkiv region. Today I instructed my specialised deputy to gather all participants in the construction of fortifications," he said.

According to him, each contractor will report on the work performed at the meeting of the Transparency and Accountability Group.

In addition, the results of the meeting will be reported publicly during a press briefing, where media representatives can ask any clarifying questions that concern the public.

Read more: On Ukrainian border there should have been concrete fortifications of minus 3 floors, but there were not even mines - commander of unit of AFU Yaroslavskyi

Fortifications in the Kharkiv region

Earlier, the head of the city's military administration, Tamaz Hambarashvili, said that the fortifications in Vovchansk had been built, but due to constant Russian shelling, it was "not easy" to erect them. Everything was built, but perhaps "not so tightly".

Earlier, Denys Yaroslavskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Army's intelligence unit, said that there were supposed to be concrete fortifications on the Ukrainian border in Kharkiv region with minus 3 floors, but there were not even mines.