Sumy RMA on Budanov’s statement about Russian plans: Situation is under control

The Sumy Regional Military Administration responded to the statement by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the Russian offensive in the Sumy region, assuring that the situation is under control.

This was reported on Telegram of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

‘The Sumy Regional Military Administration receives information from all possible sources about the situation in the border area on the contact line. We are in 24/7 communication with the military command (of the Defence Forces in the region - ed.), we receive full information. Taking it into account, we make appropriate decisions to protect our population. An example is the announcement of the evacuation of civilians from the Bilopillia community. This was recommended by the military,’ said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Artyukh also assured that the situation in the region is currently under control.

‘To make people feel safer, we are completing the construction of fortifications. We are currently working on the third line of defence. A large number of construction organisations are involved, so the work is nearing completion,’ he added.

See more: Fire broke out at Azovstal in Mariupol, occupiers tried to neutralise plant - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

Earlier, Sumy region additionally announced the evacuation of civilians from the towns of Bilopillya and Vorozhba bordering Russia. Earlier, the head of the Defence Ministry's DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region would continue for another three to four days, after which Russian troops are expected to ‘make a decisive offensive towards Sumy’ and the region.