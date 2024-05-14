Fire broke out at Azovstal in Mariupol, occupiers tried to neutralise HE bomb - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

On Tuesday evening, 14 May, a fire broke out at the Azovstal plant in temporarily occupied Mariupol. Part of the city was left without electricity.

This was reported in Telegram by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers tried to defuse an HE bomb on the territory of the seized plant. As a result, a fire broke out.

"Azovstal is on fire again. The occupiers have demined the plant. The result is a fire that partially spread to the power supply network," Andriushchenko writes.

He added that part of the left bank of occupied Mariupol was left without electricity.

Earlier, Andriushchenko reported that in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, trucks with ammunition and manpower of the Russian occupiers were moving through Nikolsky district and on to Volnovakha, Vuhledar and Kurakhove.