Borrell: Cost of delaying Western military aid to Ukraine may be too high

EU High Representative Josep Borrell called on European countries to provide more aid to Ukraine so that it can repel Russian aggression. He also stressed that delays in assistance could lead to major changes on the frontline and the loss of many lives.

The diplomat said this during a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

‘It is unfortunate that this discussion - whether to continue supporting Ukraine - has taken you (the US - ed.) six months. These six months can lead to big changes on the front line. The latest news that I received in my daily report from Brussels is that Russia has launched a new offensive, opened a new front north of Kharkiv. I was there a few days before the war started. Now it is likely to be the place where the decisive events will take place,’ Borrell said.

According to the diplomat, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wins in Ukraine, he will be able to destabilise other EU countries that have become NATO members. In particular, Borrell mentioned Finland and Sweden, which have recently joined the Alliance. According to him, these countries are firmly convinced that if they want to avoid invasion and aggression, the best thing they can do is to become members of the North Atlantic Alliance.

He also stressed that EU countries should provide more assistance to Ukraine if they want it to be able to resist full-scale Russian aggression. He also added that the aid should be supplied to Kyiv as soon as possible.

‘We are now facing huge challenges in terms of military credibility. Ukraine will need our support. If we want Ukraine to be able to resist, we have to do more and faster for it. So these six months of delay in American aid, and some delay on our part in the supply of ammunition, could unfortunately lead to changes that, in many cases, will be paid for by the loss of lives, many lives,’ the European diplomat said.

He also added that Europeans have concerns about whether the US will continue to pursue the same security priorities depending on who is in the White House.

‘We are watching what might happen in the US. Because it will be very difficult for us, Europeans, to provide Ukraine with the support they need to continue their fight on their own. I believe that we - Europe and the United States - have to continue this line of assistance in a strong way. Because it is about our security, about peace and stability in the world, which are now at stake,’ the diplomat said.

Borrell also added that most European Union countries, with the exception of ‘one or two’ countries, perceive Russian aggression as an existential threat to Europe. Especially, he said, those countries that share borders with Russia.

He also noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU's assistance to Kyiv, both civilian and military, has exceeded 96 billion euros. According to Borrell, this figure exceeds even the United States, which remains the leader in providing military assistance.

Earlier, Borrell said that it is very important for the EU to integrate the Ukrainian defence industry with the European one and to establish the production of military equipment in Ukraine.