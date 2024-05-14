France to send Ukraine new batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles for SAMP/T air defence system - Defence Minister Lecorneuil

Ukraine will receive from France a batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system.

This was announced by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, European Pravda writes with reference to Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The French minister said that he had just signed the second batch of Aster missiles and could now talk about it.

‘I can probably tell you that I have just signed a second batch of Aster missiles precisely to ensure that the SAMP/T system that we handed over with our Italian partners continues to work, as far as intercepting Russian missiles is concerned,’ Lecornu said.

However, the French official did not disclose the number or schedule of deliveries of these missiles.

He also added that MBDA is continuing its efforts to speed up the missile production process.

Le Coronneu also spoke about the situation on the frontline in Ukraine, calling it ‘tense’. According to the French minister, the Russians are trying to take advantage of the delay in the supply of US aid to Kyiv.

Read more: Germany to hand over IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine this month - Ambassador Jäger

‘The situation on the front line is really tense. It's also because the Russian forces are trying to take advantage of this period of delay in the supply of American aid. There is a delay, and therefore there is a very significant pressure from the armed forces of the Russian Federation on this side,’ Lecorniu said.

By the way, the information about the transfer of a new batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles from Paris to Ukraine came on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent announcement of another aid package from France. In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron said that he would supply Ukraine with weapons in the near future.

Read more: France will transfer decommissioned weapons to Ukraine - Defense Minister Lecornu