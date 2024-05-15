ENG
Controlled emergency power outages for industrial and residential consumers in all regions have been introduced - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo has announced power outages from 7:25 p.m. to 10 p.m. in all regions. Due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency blackouts are being introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"The extremely difficult situation in the power system continues. That is why emergency outages are being implemented on the instructions of Ukrenergo.

We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the statement said.

Power engineers urge to consume electricity wisely to help the power system.

Read more: On morning of May 15, controlled emergency shutdowns will be applied throughout Ukraine - "Ukrenergo"

As reported by Ukrenergo, today, May 15, from 7:25 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., controlled emergency power outages have been introduced for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on May 14, from 9 p.m. to 00 a.m., controlled emergency power outages were introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to a significant shortage of electricity in the system. Controlled emergency power outages were also introduced across Ukraine in the morning of May 15.

