On May 16, starting from midnight and throughout day, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented - Ukrenergo

Due to the increase in electricity consumption and insufficient capacity of Ukrainian power plants, hourly blackout schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine on May 16.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrenergo.

Outage schedules are being introduced

"Starting from 00:00 and throughout the day on May 16, scheduled restrictions - hourly outage schedules (HOS) - will be introduced for household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. This will help to make controlled outages more predictable for consumers and the operation of the power system safer," the statement said.

What is the reason for the restrictions

There has been an increase in electricity consumption during the cold snap. The capacity of Ukrainian power plants is insufficient due to the effects of five missile and drone attacks by Russia on the Ukrainian power grid since March 22.

"The scope of restrictions is distributed evenly across all regions. Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited," Ukrenergo added.

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that as a result of recent massive enemy shelling, the Ukrainian power system lost 8 GW of capacity. According to him, it will be difficult to keep the power grid running in winter without limiting consumers. He also admits difficulties with electricity supply in the summer.

As a reminder, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, and Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.