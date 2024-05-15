Assassination attempt of Fico: attacker explains that he disagrees with government policy

As the man who attacked Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico today explained, he disagrees with the government’s policies.

The media published a video in which detainee Juraj Cintula stated that he disagreed with the government's policy.

This is how he explained the fact that he shot Robert Fico several times.

"I do not agree with the government's policy... The media are being liquidated. Why is RTVS under attack? Why was Mazak fired?" the shooter said.

What is known about Fico's condition

Matusz Szutai Estok, Minister of the Interior, confirmed that Fico had undergone surgery.

"The criminal made five shots, the prime minister is in critical condition. He is still in the operating room," the minister added.

According to him, the shooter's decision was politically motivated and was formed immediately after the presidential election.

Attempt on Fico's life

Earlier it became known that an attempt to assassinate was made on Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia. The shooter was immediately detained, and the media reported that it was a local writer, Juraj Cintula.