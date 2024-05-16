US is preparing new defence aid package for Ukraine

The White House said it was preparing to send a new batch of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported at a briefing by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre

She did not specify what exactly would be included in the new package.

At the same time, Jean-Pierre confirmed that the United States is trying to provide assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region. According to her, "Ukrainian forces are engaged in fierce fighting in the area".

The White House spokeswoman also told reporters that Russian troops had launched an offensive on Kharkiv and would soon intensify the pace of offensive operations there to create a "shallow buffer zone along the Ukrainian border".

"And we have been coordinating closely with Ukraine to help it prepare," Jean-Pierre said.

The other day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States would provide another $2bn in aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used to invest in Ukraine's industrial base.

Recently, the United States released a detailed list of weapons provided to Ukraine. According to the US Department of Defence, total military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion has amounted to more than $50 billion.

By the way, former US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that this summer Ukraine would receive new and long-range weapons from the US to counter Russian aggression.

