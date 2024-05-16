We cannot yet confirm results of attack on Belbek, there is no verified information - Defense Forces

The defense forces do not have verified information, so they cannot yet announce the results of the night attack on the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said this on the air of the telethon.

"At the moment, we cannot announce any details, because there is no verified information at the moment," the spokesman said.

Pletenchuk noted that, in addition to aircraft, an airfield usually has an anti-aircraft system and is generally a complex structure that may include storage warehouses, command posts, etc.

"There are aviation units in the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, and the range of equipment is quite wide, starting from helicopters of various models and ending with tactical aviation. There are constant redeployments, the quantitative and qualitative composition is constantly changing, but Crimea is quite densely saturated with air equipment," the spokesman added.

Also remind, on the night of May 16, a fire broke out at Belbek airfield. According to Russian Telegram channels, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the enemy's military infrastructure, in particular the airfield in Belbek. It is noted that the rockets hit the fuel depot, which is why a huge fire started.

