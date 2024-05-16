Current restrictions in energy sector may last until August-September - Shmygal’s adviser Boyko

Power outages for the population, which began on May 14, 2024, will continue until August-September. In winter, there will be a deficit in the energy system even at high temperatures.

This was stated by the adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, member of the supervisory board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Yuriy Boyko, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"If we talk about the restrictions that started a day ago, then we will have to live in these conditions, according to my estimates, until August. In August-September, I expect a slight improvement due to various factors," he said.

In particular, according to him, during this period, nuclear generation will come out of the active phase of repairs, and there will still be a large amount of solar generation in the power system. The load on the power system will also decrease due to the still warm, but no longer hot, weather.

"If we talk about May, then these restrictions could have started a little later, if the weather wasn't so cold," Boyko noted.

He also explained that with the decrease in temperature, the population began to actively use heating devices and a deficit was created in the energy system, even taking into account the active import of electricity.

"In order to keep the power system in a balanced state and prevent accidents, the dispatchers were forced to resort to extraordinary measures and apply the shutdown of consumers," said the prime minister's adviser.

Power outages for the population

There has been an increase in electricity consumption during the cold snap. The capacity of Ukrainian power plants is insufficient due to the effects of five missile and drone attacks by Russia on the Ukrainian power grid since March 22.

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that as a result of recent massive enemy shelling, the Ukrainian power system lost 8 GW of capacity. According to him, it will be difficult to keep the power grid running in winter without limiting consumers. He also admits difficulties with electricity supply in the summer.

As a reminder, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, and Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.