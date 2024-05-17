Air defence destroyed all enemy drones at night - Air Force

On the night of 17 May, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

"Fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack," the statement said.

Air defence forces shot down all 20 enemy "shaheds" within Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Read more: Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds", movement to Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions is detected - Air Force