In south, 113 occupiers were eliminated over last day. Enemy made 9 attacks in Orikhiv direction - Defense Forces

The enemy did not stop trying to drive our units from their positions: 9 attacks were made in the Orikhiv direction, and 13 in the left bank of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"During the day, we received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 113 people," the statement said.

Also, 47 units of weapons and military equipment were damaged and destroyed over the past day:

1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system;

1 tank;

9 cannons;

27 units of armored vehicles;

3 electronic warfare stations;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 video surveillance camera;

2 aerial photo stations;

1 boat.

A field ammunition supply point, a control station and a UAV launch site, and 3 observation posts were destroyed.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out 9 attacks, including 8 near Staromaiorske and 1 near Robotyne. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy intensified its attacks and made 13 attacks. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his starting positions.

The day before, the spokesperson for the OC "South", Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the enemy had intensified attacks on Ukrainian positions in the south. Yesterday, it made 19 unsuccessful assaults in the area of Staromaiorske.

