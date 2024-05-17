During day, 10 communities in Sumy region were under fire from occupiers, 183 explosions were recorded

On May 17, Russians fired 44 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded.

As noted, the Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled.

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions). There were also drops of explosive devices of the VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) type from UAVs (10 explosions), attacks with AGS (14 explosions) and LPG (6 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: mortar shelling (12 explosions), shelling with cannon artillery (18 explosions), and AGS (10 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: Russians dropped 21 mines on the community's territory and dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), fired from cannon artillery (2 explosions), and struck with an FPV kamikaze drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: small arms fire was recorded.

Krasnopillia community: there was an attack by FPV kamikaze drones (4 explosions), mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Esman community: there were mortar attacks (17 explosions).

Myropillia community: the enemy conducted an air strike, launched 8 NAR missiles (8 explosions), and attacked with an FPV kamikaze drone (3 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: Russians attacked with mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (15 explosions).

Yunakivka community: shelling with cannon artillery (6 explosions) and mortars (19 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

