One person died as result of shelling by occupiers of Sumy region. PHOTO
Russians shelled the Esman community in Sumy region with artillery, killing a woman.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, on 15 May 2024, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district from 9 am for an hour.
It is reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed and at least 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
As a reminder, residents of the 10-kilometre zone near the border with Russia are being advised to evacuate in Sumy Oblast .
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password