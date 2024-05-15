One person died as result of shelling by occupiers of Sumy region. PHOTO

Russians shelled the Esman community in Sumy region with artillery, killing a woman.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, on 15 May 2024, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district from 9 am for an hour.

It is reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed and at least 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

As a reminder, residents of the 10-kilometre zone near the border with Russia are being advised to evacuate in Sumy Oblast .