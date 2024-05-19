British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that the alliance between Russia and China poses a threat to Western countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Discussing the growing influence of the Russia-China alliance around the world, Shapps said it is a "direct threat to our way of life."

"If we value our freedom and cherish our democracy, we should be concerned that they are coming together," he said.

As noted, these comments were made after Vladimir Putin's recent trip to China, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to strengthen cooperation against the "containment" of their countries by the United States and warned of increasing nuclear tensions in relations with the West.

In addition, regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the British Defense Minister noted that other European countries should provide more assistance.

"We are in an existential battle for how we manage the world order. We must persevere in this battle," Shapps concluded.

It will be recalled that during the negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the leader of China Xi Jinping promised to remain "a good neighbor and reliable partner of Russia", as well as to strengthen the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples.