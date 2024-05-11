UK provides largest package of military aid to Ukraine: over 4 million rounds of ammunition and more than 1,600 missiles (виправлено)

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced that it is providing Ukraine with the largest aid package in its history. Ukraine will receive more than 4 million rounds of ammunition and more than 1,600 missiles.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence of the country reported this on the social network X.

The £500 million aid package will include the following vital equipment:

4 million rounds of ammunition

more than 1600 missiles;

400 vehicles, including 160 Husky armoured personnel carriers.

See more: Russians shelled Vovchansk 12 times with multiple rocket launchers during day: evacuation of civilians continues. PHOTOS

Military assistance from the UK

The British government announced this aid on 22 April. According to the British Prime Minister, defending Ukraine from Russia's brutal ambitions is vital for the whole of Europe.

As part of the new military aid package, the UK will provide Ukraine with Paveway IV precision-guided bombs. The Paveway IV is a dual-mode GPS/laser-guided bomb with a maximum range of over 30 km, depending on the altitude, speed and trajectory of the flight.

It was reported that the UK will allocate another €23 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has promised that his country will provide Ukraine with £3 billion ($3.74 billion) in military aid a year ‘for as long as it takes’.