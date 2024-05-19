Explosions in Kharkiv: Russians strike at Shevchenkivskyi district (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv again.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

‘Explosions in Kharkiv! There is a threat of repeated launches,’ he wrote.

Later he said that there was information about strikes on an open area near the park zone of Kharkiv.

According to updated reports, the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they used KABs. As noted, there was a hit to the ground near the football field.

Syniehubov stressed that there was no military infrastructure near the site of the hit.

It is known that one woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the strike.

As a reminder, Russian troops today fired two missiles at a recreation centre located in the suburbs of Kharkiv. 5 people were killed and 16 were injured.