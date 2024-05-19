Number of dead as result of attack of Russian Federation on recreation center in Kharkiv region has increased to six, 27 injured, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

The death toll from a Russian strike on a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv region has risen to six. At least 27 people have been reported injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, we know about at least 27 wounded. Two police officers are already among them. Six people were killed," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the sixth victim was 68 years old. He died in hospital.

In addition, the agency added that the fate of one of the employees of the recreation centre, which was hit by Russian missiles today, remains unknown. It has been established that during the occupiers' missile strike, he was near a pond where he was fishing.

Russian missile attack on a recreation centre in the suburbs of Kharkiv

On Sunday, 19 May, the Russian invaders committed another war crime - they attacked a recreation centrein the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the suburbs of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with two Iskander-M missiles.

Six people died as a result of the attack. Among the dead is a pregnant woman. At least 27 people were injured.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office noted that the strikes were carried out by two Iskander-M missiles from the territory of Belgorod region.