Over 400 thousand citizens updated their data in "Reserve+"

As of 20 May, more than 400,000 citizens have updated their military registration data in the Reserve+ application.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, said this on Telegram.

The parliamentarian cited statistics from the Ministry of Defence.

Thus, 2,944 people updated their data in the TCRs and SSs.

3,703 - in the ASC.

And 415,094 people in the Reserve+ application.

"The next step is to generate a QR code, which will replace the need to carry a military ticket. It will be similar to the Covid certificate," Arakhamia added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence launched the Reserve+ mobile application for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists.

At 00:01 on 18 May, it was launched on Google Play and the AppStore. The app will allow citizens to update their data and access information in the Oberig register.

