Death toll from Russian attack on recreation centre in Kharkiv region rises to 7 people, 28 are wounded

The number of victims of the Russian shelling of a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region has risen to 7.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this.

"Units of the State Emergency Service diving service in the village of Cherkaska Lozova found fragments of the man's body. The data is being established," the statement said.

According to him, the number of people killed as a result of the occupiers' strike on the recreation centre has increased to seven.

Twenty-eight people were injured.

Russian missile attack on a recreation centre in the suburbs of Kharkiv

On Sunday, 19 May, the Russian invaders committed another war crime - they attacked a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the suburbs of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with two "Iskander-M" missiles.

As of the evening of 19 May, it was reported that 6 people were killed in the attack. Among the dead was a pregnant woman. At least 27 people were injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office noted, that the attacks were carried out by two "Iskander-M" missiles from the territory of Belgorod region.