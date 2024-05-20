MoD plans to add electronic referrals to MMC in "Reserve+"

In the near future, it is planned to add the function of electronic referrals to the MMC in the Reserve+ app.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense plans to add the function of electronic referrals to the Military Medical Commission in the nearest updates.

"That is, without actually visiting the TCR and SS in order to exclusively receive a referral for a MMC, we will be able to receive it in a convenient form in the application," Chernohorenko explained.

Earlier it was reported that more than 400 thousand citizens have updated their data in "Reserve+".

