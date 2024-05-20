Representatives of TCRs are allowed to serve draft notices around clock - Cabinet of Ministers decree

Representatives of the territorial centers for recruitment will be able to serve draft notices to reservists and persons liable for military service around the clock.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 560.

According to the document, the delivery of draft notices to reservists and persons liable for military service is carried out around the clock at the address of residence or the address of the declared/registered place of residence, work, study, in public places, public buildings and structures, places of mass gathering, territorial centers of recruitment and social support, at checkpoints, checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

Who has the right to serve a draft notice?

They have the right to serve draft notices:

Representatives of TCRs - within the administrative territory covered by the powers of the relevant TCR.

Representatives of structural subdivisions of district and city state administrations (military administrations) - within the administrative territory covered by the powers of the respective district and city state administration (military administration);

Representatives of executive bodies of village, town, city, district councils in cities (if established) - within the administrative boundaries of settlements and territories covered by the powers of the respective executive bodies of village, town, city, district councils in cities (if established);

representatives of enterprises, institutions, organizations - on the territory of enterprises (institutions, organizations) and in places where employees perform work (duties);

Representatives of the relevant unit of the intelligence agencies, the Central Directorate or regional bodies of the SSU (only reservists and persons liable for military service who are registered with these bodies) - throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, Defense Ministry spokesman Lazutkin said that a draft notice thrown into a mailbox is not considered to be served.

In addition, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, the chairmen of the housing cooperatives will be authorized to serve draft notices to persons liable for military service.