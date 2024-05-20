Starting from 18 July, summonses will be sent by mail - Cabinet of Ministers decree

Starting from 18 July, 60 days after the law on mobilisation comes into force, the mailing of summonses will begin.

"A summons to summon a reservist or person liable for military service to a district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centre or its department or a relevant unit of intelligence agencies, the Central Directorate or regional bodies of the SSU may be sent by the said military command and control body(s) by means of postal service by registered mail (mail with a declaration of value and a description of the enclosure) with acknowledgement of receipt to the address of his/her place of residence after the expiry of the 60 days allocated by law to clarify their credentials, including the address of their place of residence," the document says.

If a reservist or person liable for military service fails to specify his/her address of residence within 60 days, the summons is sent to his/her registered/declared address of residence.

Thus, a proper confirmation of notification in the case of sending a summons by post is sufficient:

the date of receipt of such mail by the person, which is confirmed by information and/or documents from the postal operator;

the day of marking in the mail message of refusal to receive the mail or the day of marking the absence of the person at the address of the person's residence, reported by this person to the TCR when updating his/her credentials;

the day of marking in the mail message of refusal to receive the mail or the day of marking the absence of the person at the address of the declared/registered place of residence in accordance with the procedure established by law, unless the person has notified the TCR of another address of residence.

Earlier, Defence Ministry spokesman Lazutkin said that a summons thrown into a mailbox is not considered to be served.

