In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders decided to eliminate "military-civilian administrations".

This was announced by the head of the Berdiansk CMA, Victoria Galitsina, informs Censor.NET.

According to Galitsina, at the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, the ruscists began to reorganize the occupying power. In particular, the invaders decided to liquidate their "Berdiansk Civil Military Administration" and the rest of the similar "CMA" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The official noted that instead of "CMA" the occupiers are introducing ordinary "local self-government bodies". The relevant "decree" was signed by the collaborator Balytskyi.

"Thus, instead of the State Administration of Internal Affairs, the occupiers are introducing ordinary local self-government bodies, in particular, the administration of the Berdyansk City District," said the post of the head of the Berdyansk CMA.

Earlier, the DIU of the Ministry of Defense reported that the collaborator Svitlana Samoilenko was eliminated in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. She helped organize Putin's election to the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region.