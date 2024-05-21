Employers are obliged to serve draft notices, organize arrival of employees to TCR and inform about those who refused to receive them or resigned - Cabinet of Ministers decree

The heads of enterprises, institutions, and organizations were obliged to serve draft notices to employees and ensure their arrival at the TCR after receiving the order of the head of the TCR.

From now on, employers:

issue an order from the head of the enterprise (institution, organization) to notify reservists and persons liable for military service, which specifies the basis and purpose of the order, the list of persons to be notified, the date, time and place of their arrival, the methods of bringing them to the TCR that sent the order, the persons responsible for notifying, the procedure for monitoring the notification and arrival of persons liable for military service, and other issues;

organize, through responsible persons, the notification of employees of the enterprise (institution, organization) during working hours by serving draft notices against their personal signature;

provide information support for the call-up of reservists and persons liable for military service during mobilisation at the enterprise (institution, organisation);

report in writing within 3 days to the district (city) TCR on the results of notification and compliance with the requirements of the legislation by reservists and persons liable for military service;

ensure the arrival of reservists and persons liable for military service by transporting them from the enterprise (institution, organization) to the depots of district (city) TCRs or military units or releasing them from their duties, taking into account the time required to arrive at the TCR and, if necessary, the time required for the return trip;

Immediately inform the relevant district (city) TCR of employees who have refused to receive draft notices and employees who have written resignations.

Law on mobilization

On May 18, specific provisions of the law on mobilization came into force. Now, all persons liable for military service must update their information - phone number, email address, if any, and actual place of residence - within 60 days. This can be done in three ways - through the TCR, the ASC or an account.

