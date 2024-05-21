Defense forces repel enemy attack in direction of Lyptsi. Situation is under control, loss of position has been deterred - General Staff

Over the past day, 21 May, 112 combat engagements took place on the frontline in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on Ukraine

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched six missile strikes using six missiles, 52 airstrikes (dropped 62 GABs), and used 977 kamikaze drones, including 47 Shahed and Lancet UAVs and 930 FPV drones. The invaders fired 4,064 times at the positions of our troops and civilian settlements using various types of weapons, including 120 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The defence forces continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk and Slobozhanskyi operational areas to disrupt the occupiers' plans to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions, and strengthen their positions along the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. In the hottest areas of the frontline, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions and destroying the invaders, sometimes counterattacking.

Read more: Enemy conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities on border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions. No signs of formation of offensive groups - General Staff

The situation from the beginning of the day

Already today, 37 combat engagements took place. The invaders fired 514 times at the positions of our troops, including 21 times from MLRSs. The enemy launched one air strike using a guided aerial bomb. The Russian invaders also used 63 kamikaze drones.

In particular, on the night of 21 May, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with 29 Shahed UAVs from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea). As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, our military shot down 28 Shaheds in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.

In addition, today the enemy used 34 FPV drones against the positions of our troops.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defence forces are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Lyptsy. The situation is under control, no losses of positions have been reported.

According to the updated data, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 263 people, 52 pieces of equipment and more than two dozen dugouts. Our troops destroyed four armoured combat vehicles, three artillery systems, five vehicles and special equipment and 12 UAVs. In addition, one armoured combat vehicle, seven artillery systems, one air defence system and 14 vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Number of combat engagements in Kharkiv sector decreased by almost half compared to previous day - General Staff

Four combat engagements took place in the Kupiansk direction since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an attack by Russian invaders in the direction of Ivanivka. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks near Vyimka and Rozdolivka. No positions were lost and the situation is under control.

The situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve the tactical situation five times since the beginning of the day. Three attacks were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is currently the most intense. Since the beginning of the day, 11 enemy attacks took place. The enemy continues to advance in the areas of Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Severne and Netailove. Measures are being taken to stabilise the situation in one of the areas.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Pobieda. The situation is under the control of the Defence Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, four enemy attempts to advance in the Vremivka direction, near Staromaiorske, have been repelled. No losses of our positions have been incurred.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

In general, along the frontline, our soldiers are giving a tough fight to the Russian occupiers, conducting assault operations to improve the situation. In some areas, they are succeeding.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 495,070 people (+1380 per day), 7,605 tanks, 12,779 artillery systems, 14,699 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, an area of concentration of military equipment, a command post, an artillery facility, an ammunition depot and an enemy air defence facility.