Enemy conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities on border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions. No signs of formation of offensive groups - General Staff

Currently, Russian troops are conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions and increasing the density of minefields. There are no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Situation on the Northern Border

"On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of Russia, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine," said Lykhovii.

At the same time, he said, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers, depleting the enemy along the entire combat line.

The General Staff spokesman also informed that the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

"There are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming," he emphasized.

The threat of an occupation offensive in Sumy region

Earlier, the Sumy region additionally announced the evacuation of civilians from the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba bordering Russia. Earlier, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russian attacks in Kharkiv region would continue for another three to four days, after which Russian troops are expected to "make a decisive offensive in the direction of Sumy" and the region. After his statement, the Sumy RMA assured that the situation in the Sumy region was under control. The head of the Sumy RMA, Oleksii Drozdenko, noted that no offensive by Russian troops against Sumy and the region has been recorded so far.

In turn, the Siversk Operational-Tactical Group of Troops noted that the situation is tense, but there is no critical accumulation of troops.