Budanov: powerful offensive of Russian troops towards Sumy is expected

In the coming days, Russian troops may attempt to launch an offensive in the direction of Sumy.

The head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in a commentary to The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

He said the attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region will continue for another three to four days, after which Russian troops are expected to launch a major offensive towards Sumy, a city about 90 miles northwest of Kharkiv.

Budanov also believes that the Russians in the north-east are trying to sow panic.

Read more: Russians deploy up to 5 battalions to attack Vovchansk. Fighting for the city is underway - General Staff

"At the moment, our task is to stabilise the line, and then start pushing them back across the border," he said, adding that the involvement of Ukrainian reserves helped "partially disrupt their (Russian Federation's - Ed.) plans".

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.