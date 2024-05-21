ENG
EU approves transfer of profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

The EU has approved a plan to use the profits from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia to help Ukraine.

This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We have approved in the EU the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia to help Ukraine," the minister said.

According to Lipavsky, we are talking about €3 billion this year alone. 90% of it will go to help the Armed Forces.

"Russia must compensate for the damage caused by the war," he concluded.

