Attack of the "Shaheds" on Sumy region: there is no light in regional center
As a result of the Russian attack by the Shaheds, Sumy was left without electricity.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA Oleksii Drozdenko.
"Due to the enemy attack, the city of Sumy does not receive electricity. We are waiting for restoration and first of all, we are providing critical infrastructure," the message says.
Also remind, on the night of May 22, Russian invaders attacked the Sumy region with "Shaheds". Enemy drones hit energy facilities in Konotop and Shostka, Sumy region.
