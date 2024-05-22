Occupiers announced restart of ZNPP, Greenpeace announced threat of nuclear disaster

Recently, the Russian invaders announced that they are planning to restart the operation of the occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP and warned the IAEA about it. However, such actions by the occupiers could quickly lead to a nuclear disaster at the facility.

According to Censor.NET, Greenpeace's nuclear affairs specialist Sean Burney said this during the telethon.

"Over the past month, we have seen signals that Rosatom is planning to restart Zaporizhzhia NPP. In a document that was handed over to the IAEA last week, the Russian government reveals its plans to build a new pumping station at ZNPP... because the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka reservoir. The water from it was cooling the ZNPP," he said.

Bernie noted that currently there are no trained and experienced Ukrainian personnel working at ZNPP, and from time to time the plant is completely de-energised, meaning that there have been no safe conditions at the facility for a long time. And with the restart, the safety level will be even lower.

"A catastrophe can happen very quickly, and the Russians do not have specialists we trust. We don't trust Rosatom and the Russian regulator, we don't believe they can work safely in Ukraine," he concluded.

He stressed that the Russians plan to restart one of the power units by December this year.

"In the IAEA's reports on the situation at ZNPP in recent months, the Agency has not taken a position against restarting. They say that it may not be a good idea and that safety measures should be taken. The idea is that Rosatom assures that it will be safe, that they are carrying out repairs at the plant, etc. However, this is a lie," the expert emphasised.

As a reminder, the investigation conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not reveal any facts of misuse of nuclear materials in Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians do not allow the IAEA to assess the qualifications of personnel at Zaporizhzhya NPP, - Grossi