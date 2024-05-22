In direction of Chasiv Yar, Russian army suffers many losses, especially during active assault operations - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Recently, the activity of the Russian army has been recorded in the direction of Chasovoy Yar. Despite this, due to the successful work of the artillery and all units of the Defense Forces, as well as the inability to continue combat operations and hold previously occupied positions, the occupiers had to withdraw units of the 98th Airborne Division to the east of the city.

As Censor.NET informs. Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", reported this in a comment to LIGA.net.

"The Russian army suffers a lot of casualties, up to a hundred during active assault operations. The Russian army storms not only Chasiv Yar, but also the outskirts of Ivanivskyi and Bohdanivka," Voloshyn said.

Over the past day, 1,270 mortar and artillery shells were recorded in this direction, which is an increase compared to the previous day - 1,200 last day. According to Voloshyn, 301 shellings were recorded on Chasiv Yar.

He noted that three enemy assaults took place in this direction. The enemy carried out eight assaults in the area of Bilogorivka and eight assaults in the direction of Bakhmut-Klishchiivka. Ukrainian defenders killed 74 occupiers, and another 106 were wounded.

It will be recalled that in mid-May, Sky News reported that the Defense Forces, which are in the direction of the Time Ravine, have already received ammunition from the US military aid.

