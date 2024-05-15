There are no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

As of today, May 15, 2024, there are no enemy troops in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, but the occupiers continue to storm the city.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops (OSGT), Nazar Voloshyn informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"There are no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, the Defense Forces control the city and its surroundings. But the occupiers do not stop trying to capture the dominant heights in the area of Chasiv Yar for further advancement to Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Russian army intensified artillery fire and dropping drones on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar.

"In the past day alone, 92 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded there, and nine hostile assaults by the enemy were recorded in the morning," he clarified.

Voloshyn also noted that the enemy is concentrating efforts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the west of Bakhmut, to reach the edge of the canal, take possession of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for advancing on the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

"However, so far the occupiers have not even been able to cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas channel," the spokesman said.

The situation in Chasiv Yar

Earlier, Voloshyn noted that Russian troops are not stopping their assaults on Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. It was also reported that Chasiv Yar was almost completely destroyed, 679 people remain in the city and refuse to evacuate.

Censor.NET informed that the occupiers have concentrated up to 25 thousand Russian occupiers in the Chasiv Yar direction in the Donetsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in one of his interviews that the occupiers planned to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.